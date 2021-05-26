Detroit developer in talks to bring closed YMCA building in Livonia back to life

The full Wayne County Commission will decide on the sale of the Wilcox Mill in Plymouth after its public services committee voted to move the sale forward. The county commission's committee on public services voted unanimously during its virtual meeting held the morning of May 11 to advance the sale of the mill at 230 Wilcox in Plymouth to the full commission. If that body approves the sale, a closing will take place in the coming months between Wayne County and the buyer, Donofrio Wil Cox, LLC, a company connected with Northville developer Richard Cox.