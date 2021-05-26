Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Detroit developer in talks to bring closed YMCA building in Livonia back to life

HometownLife.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthletics could return to Stark Road in Livonia this year. Representatives from Detroit-based Detroit Rising Development said they are in the final stages of purchasing the former Livonia Family YMCA across the street from Ford Field. Their plan, along with several investors working on the project, is to keep the building and renovate it to accommodate sports teams looking for indoor practice space, including baseball, volleyball, soccer and more.

www.hometownlife.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, MI
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
Livonia, MI
Business
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lansing, MI
City
Wixom, MI
City
Westland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Livonia, MI
Government
City
Livonia, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Manager#City Manager#Indoor Soccer#Athletics#Livonia Family Ymca#Detroit De Verteuil#The Detroit Shipping Co#City Market#Schoolcraft College#Developer#Indoor Renovations#Major Renovations#Project Manager#Athletic Facilities#Wellness#Outdoor Play Spaces#Indoor Training#Indoor Practice Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Politics
Related
Belleville, MIDearborn Press & Guide

New $1.3 million space-themed playground underway at Lower Huron Metropark

Construction is expected to begin this summer on a unique space-themed playground at Lower Huron Metropark. Community and stakeholder feedback has helped to guide the design for this new playground at the park, located in Belleville and Huron Township. “The Metroparks always strive to meet community needs and provide area...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Detroit breaks ground on $200M Joe Louis Greenway

Detroit — The city's $200 million Joe Louis Greenway took a step closer to becoming a reality Monday after officials broke ground on the project. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, government officials and community leaders launched the project's first phase of construction for the nearly 28-mile loop of pedestrian and bike paths.
Detroit, MIWXYZ

Banquet hall owner baffled by COVID restrictions that 'don't make sense'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owner of Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center told 7 Action News Monday that she would have had to close their doors if not for the money they bring in with the golf side of her business as a result of the state's restrictions on banquet centers, which have been devastating to that part of her business.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

2021 Ford Fireworks will be on Local 4 as a TV-only event

DETROIT – This year’s Ford Fireworks will be a TV-only event and you will be able to watch them on June 28 right here on Local 4. Tony Michaels, the CEO of the Parade Company, and Pamela Alexander, Ford’s Director of Community Engagement and Corporate Philanthropy, made the announcement on Monday.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Wayne County, MIHometownLife.com

Wayne County Commission moves forward on sale of Wilcox Mill in Plymouth

The full Wayne County Commission will decide on the sale of the Wilcox Mill in Plymouth after its public services committee voted to move the sale forward. The county commission's committee on public services voted unanimously during its virtual meeting held the morning of May 11 to advance the sale of the mill at 230 Wilcox in Plymouth to the full commission. If that body approves the sale, a closing will take place in the coming months between Wayne County and the buyer, Donofrio Wil Cox, LLC, a company connected with Northville developer Richard Cox.
Southfield, MIClickOnDetroit.com

How Metro Detroit churches are adjusting to new mask guidelines

As of Saturday, Michigan lifted mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents. The move matches newly issued guidance from the CDC. “Even though the mandate has been lifted we’re still going to wear masks,” Pastor Larry Jordan with Family Victory Fellowship Church in Southfield said.
Detroit, MImichiganradio.org

Ford Field vaccine site closes as state pivots to "hyperlocal" outreach

As the mass vaccination in the heart of Detroit at Ford Field closes down, state officials leading Michigan’s COVID vaccine campaign are switching their focus to hyper-local in-person efforts to get more people inoculated. 70% of respondents in a new statewide survey commissioned by the Michigan Department of Health and...
Detroit, MIhourdetroit.com

Kick Off Your Summer at One of These 10 Waterfront Eateries

Nothing screams “Michigan summer” quite like waterfront dining. As the weather gets warmer, consider indulging at one of these metro Detroit hot spots. With a romantic setting and an amazing view, Andiamo Detroit Riverfront is an ideal date night spot. The restaurant’s dinner menu is full of pasta dishes, veal, seafood, and steak, while the wine menu has everything from sparkling Champagne to full-bodied reds. Andiamo Detroit Riverfront, 400 Renaissance Center A-30, Detroit; 248-567-6700; andiamoitalia.com.
Michigan Statedbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Online Sports Betting in Michigan Drops Below $250M in April, GameAbove and Mr. October Foundation Expand STEM Efforts in Detroit, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Online Sports Betting in Michigan Drops Below $250M in April. Michigan experienced its...