Detroit developer in talks to bring closed YMCA building in Livonia back to life
Athletics could return to Stark Road in Livonia this year. Representatives from Detroit-based Detroit Rising Development said they are in the final stages of purchasing the former Livonia Family YMCA across the street from Ford Field. Their plan, along with several investors working on the project, is to keep the building and renovate it to accommodate sports teams looking for indoor practice space, including baseball, volleyball, soccer and more.