Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

YMCA encourages 'water watcher promise' before pool time

By Tommie Clark
KCCI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The YMCA has an ask for central Iowans before they get in the pool this season. They're asking people to take the water watcher promise. If you're having pool time, designate someone to watch the water without distractions. YMCA Safety Director Ann Peterson says this is...

www.kcci.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Family Time#Pool#Barbecue#Parents#Daughter#Central Iowans#People#Distractions#Watcher Promise#Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Take Out Your Aggression in Iowa’s New ‘Smash Room’

If you've ever wanted to smash a toaster with a sledge hammer, there's a new business near Des Moines that you need to check out!. According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, Smash Room Iowa is officially open now at Kids Warrior Gym in Urbandale. If you're not familiar with the concept, Smash Room Iowa's website says:
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Ankeny, IADes Moines Business Record

Ankeny library recognized for its interior design

Ankeny’s Kirkendall Public Library, designed by OPN Architects in Des Moines, has received a Design Excellence Award from the International Interior Design Association Great Plains Chapter. The vision for the library, which opened in February 2020, was to model a traditional town square. The library’s Art Deco proportion and massing are modernized with material choices that lend a sense of endurance and permanence, according to a news release. A two-story open lobby visually and physically connects interior and exterior, while also creating a space for community and civic events that can function in support of the library and meeting rooms. The library’s interior includes crisp white walls and subtle wood accents on stairwells, drop ceiling features, and end-capped shelving. “We wanted the interior of the library to be reflective of all ages of the community,” Brett Mendenhall, project manager, said in a prepared statement. “The carpet acts as a wayfinding tool, highlighting circulation paths around the floor openings while also creating clear paths to checkout desks, children’s play areas, and sitting areas.”
Des Moines, IAPosted by
KFIL Radio

Watch Geese Create a Very Iowa Traffic Jam in Des Moines

It's hard to list all the ways you can potentially get stopped in traffic in Iowa. There are regular driving and road things like construction, other drivers, etc. But, you also have to account for possibilities that other parts of America don't have to think about. That includes a rather large flock of geese that brought vehicles to a standstill in Des Moines recently.
Clive, IADes Moines Business Record

Popular Clive restaurant closing in July

Table 128 Bistro and Bar, a popular restaurant that’s been open since 2013, is closing its doors in Clive but plans are in the works to reopen at a new location in the fall. “I was a little surprised by that and upset for about 10 minutes,” said Pritchard, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of American in Hyde Park, N.Y. “I decided to pick up a new lease and move. ... It’s surprising how gilded that [new door that opens] can be.”
Des Moines, IADaily Gate City

Bentonsport planning Flea Market & Craft Show

Bentonsport Historic District, nestled in a valley along the Des Moines River will have their annual Flea Market & Craft Show set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. Observe the local blacksmith, woodworking and other demonstrations. Wine tasting by Wooden Wheel Vineyards will...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is Opening an Iowa Location

A popular, high-end restaurant chain will be opening its first Iowa location within the next couple of years!. A new article from the Des Moines Register announced that "Ruth's Chris Steak House and CRG residential will begin construction on a 9.5-acre multi-use development at the corner of Jordan Creek Parkway and Ashworth Road in West Des Moines this fall."
Iowa StateJohn Green's tumblr

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET — No one was seriously injured early Monday when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa, authorities said. The accident happened on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset, officials said. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road…
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Iowa health experts advise Iowans to stay mindful with new mask guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A little more than 37% of Americans are vaccinated, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Iowa health experts say the CDC is looking at data from vaccinations to make changes to guidelines, such as with Thursday's announcement where the CDCeased mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people.
Pleasant Hill, IAKCRG.com

Pleasant Hill stadium latest approved in Des Moines metro

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — The Pleasant Hill City Council has approved site plans for a new multimillion-dollar stadium — the latest in a spate of such facility plans across the Des Moines metro area. WHO-TV reports the proposed 6,200-seat Pleasant Hill multi-use stadium would be used by Southeast Polk...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Seventeen years in the making: Lauridsen Skatepark welcomes skaters

DES MOINES, Iowa — The country’s largest skate park is open in downtown Des Moines. Lauridsen Skatepark Park welcomed skaters, skateboarders and cyclists Friday for the first time since its inception 17 years ago. "You've been waiting for this day a long time, and here we are celebrating the opening...
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Amazon increasing Iowa presence with Ankeny warehouse, appears to be planning another in Davenport

With a massive increase in profits over the last year, Amazon.com is expanding its physical presence in Iowa. The online retailer signed a lease agreement on March 11 to move into an Ankeny warehouse, according to Polk County property records. Meanwhile, the Davenport City Council is considering a development agreement for a much larger facility near the Iowa-Illinois line that, by all appearances, will be a much larger Amazon fulfillment center.