Memorial Day will be here before you know it so you might as well start prepping for it now. Are you going to invite some friends or family over to enjoy the day off work? Is someone going to invite YOU and your family over? If so, there are five essential things I think you need to put on your Memorial Day Weekend checklist. If you are going to stay at home and relax by yourself I still think you can utilize everything on my checklist, save #1 because you might not be up to grilling anything since it's just you.