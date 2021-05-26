newsbreak-logo
WH: US suffering from 'an epidemic of gun violence'

 3 days ago

The White House says it's monitoring developments in San Jose after a gunman opened fire at a rail yard, killing eight people before ending his own life. It also used the latest mass shooting to call for passage of stricter gun control measures. (May 26)

California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California Statehometownregister.com

California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions

(The Center Square) – The state of California has settled a lawsuit brought against it by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. All California churches can now hold worship services without restrictions as a result of the settlement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?