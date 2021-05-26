Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Good Citizenship & Voting: Teaching Your Child How To Participate In a Democracy

By Matthew Lynch
theedadvocate.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two things you shouldn’t discuss at the dinner table – politics and religion. We have all heard that, and though those two points are quite contentious, with the proper education, even these topics should be able to be added to our nightly chats. This can be accomplished by...

www.theedadvocate.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Election#Early Voting#Proper Education#Early Education#Thoughts Voting#Teaching#Math Skills#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesTimes Union

Letter: Democracy demands teaching truth about racism

Irresponsibility with information is rotting our republic from the inside out. My persistence on this issue began with, like so many frustrating things, Texas, where the legislature is trying to limit the ways that race in America can be taught to students. Among other things, the legislation prohibits students from being taught about America’s inherent racism. That is interesting, considering racial slavery is acknowledged in the Constitution itself, however implicit, and Jim Crow laws were very explicit about white supremacy until only 50 years ago. Objectively, people of color are overrepresented in prison, underrepresented in corporate management, continue to experience wealth and wealth disparity with white people, disparity with school discipline and are more likely to be killed in interactions with police. This is a reality in the United States and irrefutable.
EducationBozeman Daily Chronicle

Here's what I tell teachers about how to teach young students about slavery

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Nervous. Concerned. Worried. Wary. Unprepared. This is how middle and high school teachers have told me they have felt over the past few years when it comes to teaching the troublesome topic...
PoliticsJanesville Gazette

Your Views: Happy to see an example of citizenship

Friday night, someone threw a cigarette butt into landscaping on Main Street. The landscape material caught fire. Three gentlemen rushed over to try to put the fire out. One was running back and forth to a local establishment to get water. They were successful. This is what good citizenship is all about. I wish more Americans were like you guys. Thank you.
Presidential ElectionThe Daily Score

Becoming a Democracy: From Our Lips to Your Ears

In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, many of us—in Cascadia and beyond—have found occasion to ask some critical questions about US democracy. How did we get here? Can we truly call this system a democracy? What happens next? How can the United States meet the promise of its democratic values?
Educationtheedadvocate.org

How To Teach Reading To Struggling Students

Reading is a skill that every student needs to learn, but not all students will learn reading at the same pace. Sometimes, it will be necessary for the teacher to take extra measures to ensure that their struggling students learn to read effectively. Many strategies can facilitate this, and both...
KidsPosted by
KISS 106

Parents: Please Teach Your Child To Be Kind & Include Others

To quote Caroline Flack "In a world where you can be anything, be kind." Parents teaching your children kindness and exception is the most important thing you can do. Angel here and this weekend Joe and I took Charlotte and Tuck to the pool. Charlotte was super excited because last weekend she had played with a little girl the whole day and couldn't wait to see her again. Unfortunately, when we got to the pool the little girl was there but she had brought friends and wanted nothing to do with Charlotte. I watched as Charlotte followed the girls around wanting so desperately to be included. I could feel my throat burn and tears fill my eyes as her sweet little body sunk when she was left alone. I went through this with my boys but watching it happen to Charlotte was even worse. Little girls are ruthless and I can't understand why.
Minoritiestennesseestar.com

Carol Swain Commentary: Critical Race Theory Is a Cancer on Our Educational System

Critical race theory is the civil rights issue of our time. It eats away at our public, private, and Christian academies with its cancerous messages about white privilege, minority disadvantage, and perennial racism. Hardly a day goes by that I do not hear from parents and teachers about yet another school system where the cancerous roots of critical race theory have taken hold or begun to appear under the guise of “culturally competent teaching and learning” or “educational equity.” No matter what they call it, they cannot hide its poisonous effects.
Books & Literaturetheedadvocate.org

Why Your Child Reads Slowly

One of the biggest challenges that a teacher and parent will face is teaching young children how to read. Not only do they have to compete with lack of concentration, but this skill also requires plenty of practice and memorization. Once your child has grasped the basics of reading, they...
Societyashevillefm.org

Good Jobs For All teach-in hosted by the Sunrise Movement

On June 5 at 3:00 pm, Sunrise Asheville will be hosting a Good Jobs For All teach-in to discuss the Green New Deal and the national relaunching of the Civilian Conservation Corps. Join them at the Burton St. Peace Gardens tomorrow to find out how a jobs program could benefit our community and what you can do to combat the climate crisis, systemic racism and economic inequality. The event will include a community-building visioning session that will ground participants in the rich history of the demand for a federal job guarantee, the opportunity in this political moment, and the unique role our movement has to play.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

6 ways to teach the art of good manners

Southern hospitality is something that visitors to Charleston come to expect. Holding the door open for strangers, nodding a hello and flashing a quick smile to others as you pass by, or addressing everyone with the distinctive “ma’am” and “sir” are the friendly gestures we’ve become known for down here.
KidsParents Magazine

How to Nurture Your Child's Creativity and Imagination

Deeply intelligent, sweet, and a fierce reader, our second son loved making sculptures with string. So for his eighth birthday, we gave him a dishwasher-size box of yarn. Next morning, we couldn't get out the front door: Dan had tied all the yarn together and run around countless times until he had turned the living room into a colorful cocoon. His ingenuity was frustrating at first, but in time it became clear: This was Dan's joy. This was Dan being Dan. Who was I to mandate his expression?
Electionsarcamax.com

'The Right to Vote is Fundamental to Our American Democracy'

It has only been 56 years. As Americans, we are pleased to call ourselves one of the world’s oldest democracies. We are actually one of the world’s newest. Democracy, after all, is government shaped by the will of the people. But until 1920, roughly half the people were not allowed to vote, disqualified by dint of gender. And until 1965 — 56 years ago — roughly 10 percent were restricted by color of skin.
Educationatoallinks.com

Good Ways to Encourage Students Participation in Extracurricular Activities

It is paramount to stay fit if you want to lead a quality life. But not many people understand this and especially if we speak of youngsters today they are more inclined towards having a dormant life. Students today spend most of their time, digging their eyes over the mobile phone with no activity as such. There have to be concrete solutions as to what can be done or what are the effective ways through which students can be encouraged to participate in outdoor activities. We can take examples of earlier days when children and teenage kids only had television as their means of entertainment and even before that when television or radio was not there students used to play outdoors. They used to stay fit and active and had a good routine but now things have changed to more inactiveness leading to obesity and lethargy even in youngsters. So the need of the hour is to indulge in extracurricular activities that help us stay fit. The question here lies – What are the good ways to encourage students to participate in extracurricular activities to stay fit and healthy? Efforts made by Universities Efforts to extend extracurricular physical activities for youth are often a part of broad community initiatives that encompass policy, systems, and environmental changes, as in Hamilton County, OH, or programmatic efforts, as within the YMCA Afterschool Food and Fitness Project. Such Extracurricular activities, sports leagues, or active after school and university programs are often traveled by schools, universities, non-profit organizations, local YMCA or parks, and recreation departments.
Housingtheedgemarkets.com

Zuraida to raise issue of citizenship for illegitimate child with govt

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin will raise the issue regarding an illegitimate child’s citizenship status to the relevant minister or the Cabinet. In a statement today, she said it was to ensure that the child could be granted Malaysian citizenship in accordance with...
Congress & Courtsdakotafreepress.com

Scholars: Congress Must Act to Protect American Voting Rights and Democracy

You don’t need to be a university professor to recognize that radical right-wingers are threatening to kill democracy in America. But 119 (and counting—they’re still inviting signatories) prominent “scholars of democracy” affiliated with universities across the country have issued a “statement of concern” about the danger Republican-controlled legislatures and their voter-suppression laws pose to our democracy and our prosperity: