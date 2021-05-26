Good Citizenship & Voting: Teaching Your Child How To Participate In a Democracy

It is paramount to stay fit if you want to lead a quality life. But not many people understand this and especially if we speak of youngsters today they are more inclined towards having a dormant life. Students today spend most of their time, digging their eyes over the mobile phone with no activity as such. There have to be concrete solutions as to what can be done or what are the effective ways through which students can be encouraged to participate in outdoor activities. We can take examples of earlier days when children and teenage kids only had television as their means of entertainment and even before that when television or radio was not there students used to play outdoors. They used to stay fit and active and had a good routine but now things have changed to more inactiveness leading to obesity and lethargy even in youngsters. So the need of the hour is to indulge in extracurricular activities that help us stay fit. The question here lies – What are the good ways to encourage students to participate in extracurricular activities to stay fit and healthy? Efforts made by Universities Efforts to extend extracurricular physical activities for youth are often a part of broad community initiatives that encompass policy, systems, and environmental changes, as in Hamilton County, OH, or programmatic efforts, as within the YMCA Afterschool Food and Fitness Project. Such Extracurricular activities, sports leagues, or active after school and university programs are often traveled by schools, universities, non-profit organizations, local YMCA or parks, and recreation departments.