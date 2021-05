CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County prosecutor would like a new set of eyes on one of Cleveland’s most notorious unsolved mysteries, the murder of Aliza Sherman. Sherman was stabbed 11 times in broad daylight on March 24, 2013, when she was just a few steps from her attorney’s office. Police believe the suspect was caught on video running from the scene. Her killer still remains free. No arrests have been made on the case.