Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Hunter Pinke named 2021 Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award recipient

fightinghawks.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — The National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals (N4A) has announced the recipients of its 2021 Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Awards. The N4A Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award honors student-athletes who have overcome great personal, academic, and/or emotional odds to achieve academic success while participating in intercollegiate athletics. They have persevered and made significant personal strides toward success.

fightinghawks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilma Rudolph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Track And Field#Wilma Rudolph Award#Athletics Swa#University Of Tennessee#Florida State University#University Of Pittsburgh#University Of Maryland#The Air Force Academy#Northwestern#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Track & Field
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
FSU
News Break
Sports
Related
Sewanee, TNsewaneetigers.com

264 Student-Athletes Named to SAA Academic Honor Roll

ATLANTA - The Southern Athletic Association (SAA) has announced the Academic Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year. A total of 264 student-athletes earned the honor at the University of the South for the Easter Semester of the 2020-21 academic year. To qualify, SAA student-athletes must have had a minimum...
College Sportsdixonramsathletics.com

Senior Student Athlete Awards: Cailin Bloom & Brandon Bei

Dixon Athletic Department and DHS Hall of Fame would like to congratulate seniors Brandon Bei and Cailin Bloom. The Senior Student Athlete Award is chosen out of a pool of senior athletes who have demonstrated success in sports, the classroom, and the community. Cailin Bloom will be attending and playing...
Hartford, CThartfordhawks.com

Student-Athletes Recognized at Hawks Choice Awards Show

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The University of Hartford Department of Athletics honored its student-athletes virtually with the 2021 Hawks Choice Awards. Held over the course of three days last week, each day featured a set of awards that honored the department's student-athletes and teams via several social media platforms for their performances in the classroom and on the field.
Santa Clara, CAchatsports.com

Eighteen Baseball Student-Athletes Named WCC All-Academic

SAN MATEO, Calif. – Santa Clara baseball had another strong showing with 18 student-athletes honored as West Coast Conference All-Academic. The 18 honorees topped last year's total of 11, which was the highest for the program since at least 2005. Erlandson (masters of arts in educational leadership) earned his third-straight...
Tennisjewellcardinals.com

Wingert, Hansen Named James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award Recipients

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) announced Wednesday that Southwest Baptist University has been named the recipient of the GLVC James R. Spalding Overall Sportsmanship Award for the 2020-21 season. In addition, 30 student-athletes, one male and one female per school, have been named James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award winners, while 24 teams – one per sport, plus two ties – were previously recognized after learning of their honor during their respective All-Conference process. The two Cardinals selected were volleyball senior Maddie Wingert and baseball redshirt junior Anthony Hansen.
College SportsUniversity Daily Kansan

Student athletes continue to fight for their name, image, and likeness

National Collegiate Athletic Association student-athletes are anticipating a transformative change -- the opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness and the possibility of additional compensation from the NCAA. Name, image and likeness are the three pieces that make up a player’s right to publicity, according to the NCAA....
College Sportsallsportstucson.com

Karena Garcia named Smith College Student Athlete of the Year

Competing in multiple sports in high school is almost a thing of the past but former Flowing Wells standout Karena Garcia took her abilities to the next level at Smith College where she competed in Cross Country, Basketball and Track & Field at a high level. Garcia also performed at a very high level in the classroom.
Rutherford Source

Patti James Named 2021 ATHENA Award Recipient

The 2021 Rutherford Athena Award was presented to Patti James at a luncheon held June 3 at Embassy Suites. “As a leader, coach, and mentor, James inspired fierce advocacy with her collaborative style in business and the community,” said Julie Lewis, 2021 Rutherford ATHENA chair. “Patti represents the heart of Athena with her years lifting other women who were also working in male-dominated industries.”
North Andover, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

2020-21 Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete Award: Jake Wolinski is the one

NORTH ANDOVER – Lou Minicucci and Jake Wolinski met for the first time yesterday. Minicucci was representing his company, MINCO Corp., a commercial real estate and development company that sponsors The Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete Awards. Wolinski is the 2020-21 winner. Despite about five decades in age difference, they have a lot...
uncw.edu

Four UNCW Student-Athletes Earn CAA Excellence Awards

Four UNCW student-athletes – Phu Khine (women's golf), Josh Rigsbee (men's swimming & diving), Dominique Travers (softball) and Dylan Wood (men's track & field) – have been named recipients of the Colonial Athletic Association's 2020-21 Leadership and Sport Excellence Award. The league announced the honorees on Tuesday, showcasing one student-athlete...
Tennisemueagles.com

Rowing's Dutton Named CAA Leadership & Sport Excellence Award Recipient

RICHMOND, Va. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University rower Haley Dutton (West Salem, Wis.-West Salem) was named a Colonial Athletic Association Leadership & Sport Excellence Award recipient, the league office announced today, June 22. Dutton is one of 19 student-athletes from the CAA sponsored sports to be honored. "Since day one...
Maricopa, AZpinalcentral.com

Student Achievements

CASA GRANDE — The following student achievements have been announced:. DUBUQUE, Iowa — Jacob Mcintyre of Maricopa made the spring Dean's List at Clarke University, located near the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa. Academic offerings include over 50 undergraduate majors and minors, 10 preprofessional programs, seven graduate degree programs and the CareerPLUS professional development micro course program.  
Allentown, PAiupathletics.com

Austin Mueller and Joanna Stralka named IUP Student-Athletes of the Month for May

INDIANA, Pa. – Senior baseball player Austin Mueller and sophomore women's tennis player Joanna Stralka were announced as the IUP Student-Athletes of the Month for May. This is the third month for the award, which highlights two student-athletes each month during the academic year who have demonstrated success in the classroom and on their respective field of play.
Pittsburgh, PA247Sports

Antonio Pitts Jr. begins June with three visits

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2022 running back Antonio Pitts Jr. (5-foot-10, 180) is focused on improving as a player rather than concerning himself with his recruitment. "I want to improve in my game by working on my vision to increase yardage, so my team can dominate. I plan to achieve this by putting in the work and watching more film," Pitts told 247Sports.com.
Mansfield, WAWenatchee World

Crimson Awards honors student-athletes

The annual Crimson Awards were held Monday, June 7, to honor Waterville and Mansfield high school high school athletes. In a year that has been different than others, the awards ceremony was no different. In previous years the Crimson Awards was an event composed of the student-athletes, their families, supporters,...
Washington Statewsu.edu

Cougars named CRCA Scholar Student-Athletes

Eleven members of the Washington State rowing team have been named 2021 National Scholar Student-Athletes by the College Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA), the organization announced. Fifth-year seniors Isabella Cristelli, Renee Kemp and Sue Yu join seniors Emma Barrett, Abigail Linnenkohl, junior Samantha Schmidt and sophomores Caitlin Donaldson, Cate Field, Laurita...