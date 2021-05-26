Hunter Pinke named 2021 Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award recipient

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) announced Wednesday that Southwest Baptist University has been named the recipient of the GLVC James R. Spalding Overall Sportsmanship Award for the 2020-21 season. In addition, 30 student-athletes, one male and one female per school, have been named James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award winners, while 24 teams – one per sport, plus two ties – were previously recognized after learning of their honor during their respective All-Conference process. The two Cardinals selected were volleyball senior Maddie Wingert and baseball redshirt junior Anthony Hansen.