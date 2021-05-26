Hunter Pinke named 2021 Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award recipient
CLEVELAND — The National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals (N4A) has announced the recipients of its 2021 Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Awards. The N4A Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award honors student-athletes who have overcome great personal, academic, and/or emotional odds to achieve academic success while participating in intercollegiate athletics. They have persevered and made significant personal strides toward success.fightinghawks.com