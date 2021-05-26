newsbreak-logo
Latham, NY

Sunmark and Beekman 1802 launch summer of kindness campaign

By Claire Bryan
Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLATHAM— Sunmark Credit Union, Sunmark Charitable Community Foundation, and Beekman 1802, a high-end goat milk product store based in Sharon Springs, are bringing children’s ideas of how to spread kindness in their communities to life this summer. Any child up to age 12 can deposit an act of kindness idea...

www.timesunion.com
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

RAIDERFEST!! (w/photo gallery)

COLONIE — Organizing Raiderfest, never an easy task, was made all the more difficult this year because of, like everything, the global pandemic. At the same time, what made it so hard to pull off this year was the same thing that made it so necessary and appreciated by the community at large. It was […]
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Feed Albany hires first head chef, names new board members

ALBANY — Feed Albany, a relief program born in the days after the pandemic started that has provided more than 500,000 meals in 14 months, has hired its first full-time head chef as it prepares to move into a dedicated kitchen space of its own. Food previously was made by chefs donating their services in restaurant kitchens loaned to Feed Albany during down times a few day a week.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Albany County, NYSaratogian

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Guilderland, NYTimes Union

Psychiatry practice relocates from Slingerlands to Guilderland

GUILDERLAND - Dr. Griffan Randall Psychiatry has relocated from Slingerlands to 1809 Western Ave. in Guilderland. The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office on Friday at 1 p.m. Local elected leaders, including Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, and Assemblymember Pat Fahy plan to attend. Dr. Randall specializes in psychiatry for adolescents through geriatric patients.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Glens Falls, NYTimes Union

Capital Region helps out

4S4 Life announced a partnership with Tease Beauty Bar and Salon on Sunday, May 16, to offer “Haircuts for Heroes”. A free haircut or hot shave will be offered at their salon complimentary to all law enforcement, corrections, military, and veteran members of our communities. Haircuts for Heroes will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 40 Main St., South Glens Falls. Call Tease at (518) 636-5717 to register a spot in advance.
Albany, NYTimes Union

News of note in the Capital Region

ALBANY - The state Department of Taxation and Finance's Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, to help last-minute filers. Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. But before calling, taxpayers should consider visiting www.tax.ny.gov. Since the filing season...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Celebrators of Eid inch back toward post-pandemic normalcy

Last year, Asra Batool, a gastroenterologist at Albany Medical, had a very different Ramadan. After her Suhoor or pre-dawn meal, she donned a PPE, and went about her day, caring for people through a pandemic, without consuming so much as a drop of water until sunset. She’d go home to...
Latham, NYAlbany Times Union (blog)

Sogo replaces Pebbles in Latham

Sogo Asian Fusion opened Saturday (5/8) at 1186 Troy-Schenectady Road/Route 7 in Latham. It takes over a space in a commercial plaza previously occupied by Pebbles Asian Fusion, which opened in January 2018. I’m unclear when Pebbles closed; its last Facebook posts were in November. Sogo has a large menu...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Editorial: Albany, meet the Hudson

---- Albany has puzzled for years over how to better reconnect the city with its waterfront, and a new proposal in Congress just might be a way to start a more serious conversation and even get a project underway. But — not to get too far ahead of ourselves —...
Times Union

Sweet sensations: A roundup of regional pastries

Whether you’re searching for treats for a special occasion or because you want something sweet, there are so many options in and around the Capital Region that it’s difficult to know where to begin. These small businesses serve delicious doughnuts, cinnamon buns and colorful pastries to enjoy. Bella Napoli. 721...
Albany County, NYTimes Union

County fairs announce 2021 dates - but wait on word about how to reopen

Most county fairs in the Capital Region have announced their opening dates for late summer and fall 2021 after missing their seasons last year due to the pandemic. But organizers say they are still awaiting guidance from the state about how to operate their attractions - from blooming onion stands, to midway rides, to livestock exhibits - which typically draws tens of thousands of people during multiple day events.
Berne, NYAlbany Times Union (blog)

Family eatery, ice creamery opening in Berne

The chef and caterer Brad Stevens, who runs the B-rad’s brand with a quick-serve spot in Albany and the restaurant and catering operations at the private Shaker Ridge Country Club in Latham, is developing sibling businesses at 2320 Helderberg Trail in Berne. The site was home for all of two month last summer to a medieval-themed venture called the Foxenkill Experience Steak & Seafood.