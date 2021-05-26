Ohio State Closing Down Schottenstein Center Vaccination Clinic
Ohio State’s vaccination clinic is moving out of the Schottenstein center starting Friday, but shots will still be available. A little over five months ago, Ohio State medical officials unveiled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the East concourse of the Schottenstein Center. Now, they’re ramping down that operation. Beginning Friday, OSU’s primary vaccination site will shift across town to Ohio State East hospital near the Mt. Vernon neighborhood.news.wosu.org