If you spend the latter part of every year watching the made for TV Christmas movies which Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries put out every year, then you probably know at least two things. One, that small towns and real Christmas trees are always better than big cities and trees you buy from Target and pull out every December. And, two, that you're most likely going to see former Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure in one of that year's holiday films. But, even with all of her time spent filming Christmas movies for Hallmark, Cameron Bure recently said that she still gets nervous doing them, and opened up about why.