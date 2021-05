INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon was again atop the leaderboard for the final practice before the Indianapolis 500. He cut his practice session short by about 45 minutes as his rivals watched the pole-sitter call it an early day Friday. The big surprise was the performance from Team Penske, which struggled in qualifying and barely got Will Power in the field. But all four Penske entries were fast on Carb Day. Marco Andretti also went fast on Friday and thinks he's got a winning car for the Indy 500.