The fourth death due to COVID-19 within a week has been reported on Thursday by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health. The deceased, someone in their 70s, becomes the 142nd victim of the pandemic in Sheboygan County, and the 32nd in their 70s. Seventy-four have been 80 or older, twenty-two were in their 60s, five were in their 50s, five in their 40s, three were in their 30s and one was between 10 and 19 years old.