Windhorst fights for ethics reform: 'We don't need legislators using undue influence on our local officials'

The June 16 editorial “ ‘It’s disturbing, and it’s senseless,’ ” about how 2021 is on track to be the worst ever for gun violence in our nation, was simply stunning. The annual average number of Americans who are injured or killed by gun violence is horrifying. And we’re already nearing the annual average in June. This is a national public health crisis like no other — and, worse, it’s now the leading cause of death for children and young adults. Despite this disturbing trend, federal lawmakers have failed to act. Meanwhile, among the skyrocketing numbers of victims hurt or murdered by guns are more than 5,000 children. I know the relentless agony of having a child murdered in a mass shooting; an agony that’s quickly, sickeningly, becoming common.