Windhorst fights for ethics reform: 'We don't need legislators using undue influence on our local officials'

By Savannah Howe
carbondalereporter.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) hopes the Reimagine Illinois campaign will address the plethora of ethics issues that have long plagued the Illinois statehouse. Reimagine Illinois is a campaign promoting anti-corruption legislation, fiscal responsibility, job growth and community safety. It is championed by several House Republicans including Windhorst, who joined state Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Rock Falls) in a May 7 IL House GOP video to discuss the campaign and what it hopes to solve.

