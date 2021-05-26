Windhorst fights for ethics reform: 'We don't need legislators using undue influence on our local officials'
State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) hopes the Reimagine Illinois campaign will address the plethora of ethics issues that have long plagued the Illinois statehouse. Reimagine Illinois is a campaign promoting anti-corruption legislation, fiscal responsibility, job growth and community safety. It is championed by several House Republicans including Windhorst, who joined state Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Rock Falls) in a May 7 IL House GOP video to discuss the campaign and what it hopes to solve.carbondalereporter.com