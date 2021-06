Now that he is a member of the New York Giants, let’s get to know running back Ryquell Armstead. Armstead did not opt out of the 2020 season. He opted in, and COVID-19 took the season away from him. Armstead was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list twice, Aug. 2 and Sept. 4 of last season. He was reportedly hospitalized twice with respiratory issues, and never played.