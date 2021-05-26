newsbreak-logo
Producers drive for more cattle market oversight

By Mike Dorning Bloomberg News
agupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not just consumers getting riled up about rising beef prices. Cattle producers are, too. Ranchers and cattle feeders are seething over a pattern they now consider all-too-familiar: the cost of hamburgers and steaks soar at the grocery store, yet the prices producers get for the animals barely budges. The market is dominated by four giant meatpacking companies that together control more than 80% of U.S. beef processing.

Congress & Courtskiow.com

Sunday Talk: Grassley on Beefing Up Cattle Price Transparency and Local Meat Markets

Q: Why did you resurrect your bipartisan cattle price transparency bill?. A: When independent cattle farmers are losing money on each head of cattle while packers are profiting $1,200 per head, they have every reason to be fed up with anticompetitive practices in the marketplace. At my meeting in Jones County in May, I heard from 150 local cattle feeders who shared how their livelihoods are effectively at the mercy of the big four meatpackers who control more than 80 percent of the market. These beef conglomerates fill 80 percent of their daily slaughter with pre-contracted sales, including formula and forward pricing on packer-owned cattle. That leaves independent producers scant leverage to negotiate a fair price for their hard work producing high-quality beef. What’s more, as grilling season gets underway, consumers are paying premium prices for burgers and steaks at the grocery store while their local cattle farmers get table scraps from the packers. It’s an insulting price disparity. That’s why I’m beating the drum in Washington to educate my fellow lawmakers about it. As the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m working with Chairman Dick Durbin to hold a hearing that would examine concentration and antitrust concerns in the cattle industry and identify what the Judiciary Committee can do to make sure independent producers have enough leverage in the marketplace. As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I’ve called upon Chairman Debbie Stabenow of Michigan to schedule a hearing where subject matter experts, cattle producers and the packing industry are called to testify and answer questions about marketing practices so that independent producers can have a sustainable and profitable business. Earlier this year, I reintroduced my bipartisan price transparency bill with Sen. Jon Tester, a farmer from Montana. Our bill would require at least 50 percent of a meatpacker’s weekly beef volume to be bought from the open market. As it stands today, the independent producer is left in the dark with no price discovery; the packer treats them as a residual supplier and pays pennies on the dollar per head. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for additional price transparency tools to ensure producers are getting a fair shake and a fair price. More transparency brings more accountability and in the case of the cattle market, more sunlight means more competition and better prices for cattle farmers and consumers. Price discovery in the marketplace would help ensure cattle buyers and sellers are competing on a level playing field. In addition, I’ll keep riding herd on the Department of Justice and USDA to enforce federal antitrust laws and the Packers & Stockyards Act to ensure America’s family farms are able to continue their livelihoods and way of life for generations to come.
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

EPA report finds agriculture remains small part of emissions pie

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The recently released “Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” from the Environmental Protection Agency revealed good news for agriculture. The report captured emissions for all industries in 2019. U.S. agriculture remains a small slice of the greenhouse emissions pie at just 10.2% overall...
Phoenix, AZhoards.com

Joint Statement of Livestock Organizations

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. On Monday, May 10, 2021, member leaders of American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA, and the United States Cattlemen’s Association met in Phoenix, Arizona.
Agriculturetsln.com

CattleFax: Beef demand up, fed cattle prices expected to increase

CattleFax hosted a trend webinar, reporting record high beef exports in March, up 32.9 million pounds year over year. Troy Bockelmann, an analyst with CattleFax, said that growth was driven primarily by China. Exports to Canada and Mexico, he said are down slightly as both of those countries produce more beef domestically. Australia, in the face of devastating drought, is seeing greatly reduced slaughter numbers and their exports to Japan are down, allowing U.S. beef to fill that need.
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. livestock: Lean hogs up on firm demand, tight supplies

Chicago | Reuters — Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures climbed on Friday as pork demand remained firm and supplies of market-ready hogs stayed low, analysts said. “At some point though, you would think the wholesale price would put a damper on demand, at some point in the summer,” said Doug Houghton technical analyst at Brock Capital Management. “Everything just looks tight and pork demand looks strong near term.”
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Gillibrand seeks relief for New York dairy farmers

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is calling for additional U.S. Department of Agriculture payments to dairy farmers to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and a review of what she says may be corruption in milk pricing. “Over the last year, schools and restaurants closed and stopped making their...
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports in FY 2021

The Department of Agriculture projects U.S. farm exports for 2021 at $164 billion, the highest on record. USDA announced its quarterly agricultural trade forecast this week. The results represent an increase of $28 billion, or 21%, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA’s previous 2021 forecast published in February.
AgricultureBay News 9

Ag Report: Regenerative agriculture explained

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Regenerative agriculture aims to better the environment and there are a number of ways farmers attempt to practice that philosophy. Regenerative agriculture is a philosophy by which farmers attempt to conserve the land they use. Regenerative agriculture practices include, but are not limited to no-till farming, cover...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn consolidates after surge on export demand

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn eased on Friday, after a strong rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans also edged lower, though spring wheat futures on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) climbed as a cold front hitting much of the U.S. Midwest brought frost to the Northern Great Plains.
Congress & Courtsstjosephpost.com

USDA not appealing court decision on pork slaughter line speeds

The Department of Agriculture will not appeal a federal district court ruling on faster line speeds in slaughterhouses. USDA told the Hagstrom Report that only the Justice Department can make a decision about the appeal. The comments came less than a day after the National Pork Producers Council urged USDA...
Agriculturecitrusindustry.net

Acreage Reflects Consumer Demand

Shifting consumer trends have helped dictate which varieties are most popular among California citrus growers. Bruce Babcock, professor in the School of Public Policy at University of California, Riverside, explained that over the past 15 years or so, there have been some notable changes in California citrus acreage. “What we’ve...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Lower While Hogs Work Market Aggressively

Rounding out the week, the cattle contracts didn’t have much support to cling to, but the lean hog complex did, as demand continues to drive the market higher. Friday’s market was largely expected in the cattle sector as the market simply let time pass by leading up to the weekend, but the hog market didn’t follow in the same manner. While demand is hot and supplies are thin, the futures market rallied higher in the week’s end and even saw cutout values close mildly higher too.
Agricultureagfax.com

Ag Trade: Under USMCA, U.S. Begins Dispute Process Against Canadian Dairy Quotas

Wall Street Journal writer Josh Zumbrun reported on Tuesday that, “The Biden administration initiated a dispute process against the Canadian dairy industry, triggering the formal dispute mechanism of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement for the first time. “The U.S. dairy industry has long complained about policies in Canada that prevent sales...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Fairness in cattle markets will be a top priority, says Hipp

Agricultural law expert Janie Hipp promised on Thursday to be “a big voice at the interdepartmental table” in dealing with cattle prices and biofuels if she is confirmed by the Senate to lead the USDA’s legal shop. “I commit to you that I will get on this [cattle price transparency] as one of my very, very top priorities,” said Hipp at a confirmation hearing, adding, “My phone is blowing up as well” with complaints from producers.
Agriculturepnwag.net

JBS Exits NCBA

JBS has left the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association as the group is taking a closer look at market consolidation. NCBA, along with other livestock and general farm organizations, met recently to discuss livestock market concerns. And lawmakers have requested the Department of Justice continue, and provide an update on, its cattle market investigation. Politico reports JBS suspended its membership to NCBA last year as part of an internal review. Now, JBS is no longer a member of NCBA, but company officials say they expect to remain involved with the group.
Agricultureagfax.com

Cattle Industry Waiting on DOJ Report – DTN

Mike Schultz, a western Kansas cow-calf producer and chair of R-CALF USA’s committee to re-establish country-of-origin labeling, sees too much timidness right now among cattlemen’s groups and policymakers when it comes to dealing with unfair cattle markets. “There are a lot of things that aren’t being addressed right now,” Schultz...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Lean hogs, live cattle firm on good meat demand, exports

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog and live cattle futures climbed on Thursday on firming cash beef and pork prices and strong weekly export sales data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Feeder cattle futures were lower, however, pressured by soaring corn feed prices. USDA...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- July corn is up 40 cents per bushel, July soybeans are up 32 cents, July KC wheat is up 28 cents, July Chicago wheat is up 27 1/4 cents and July Minneapolis wheat is up 37 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 360.68 points and July crude oil is up $0.38 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.420 and June gold is down $3.00 per ounce. July corn has risen the daily limit as rumors persist that China may have bought some more U.S. old crop corn, but that is unconfirmed so far. Weekly corn sales were large with old crop higher than expected. Wheat is showing some concern about maybe too much rain in some areas that could result in more disease.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rally on technical buying, stronger corn

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Thursday for the first time in eight sessions, lifted by short-covering and technical buying, and spillover support from surging corn prices, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 33-1/2 cents higher at $15.37 a bushel. New-crop November futures ended up 31-1/4 cents at $13.78-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal was up $6.50 at $390.30 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil jumped 1.13 cents to settle at 66.81 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday said U.S. soybean export sales last week totaled 304,200 tonnes, in line with forecasts for 25,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes. * Good crop weather across the U.S. Midwest has limited gains in soybeans this week. Rain is expected over the next weeks, before drier weather returns to the western Midwest in late June, forecasters said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Leslie Adler)