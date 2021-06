Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G is coming, and at $400 (converts roughly to £290, AU$520) it will be the company's most affordable 5G phone in the US. If the name sounds familiar, it's because the Moto G Stylus debuted last year with a follow-up version released in January 2021. But this isn't just the 2021 Moto G Stylus with 5G added. It adds improvements to the stylus comes with a different processor, more RAM and more storage. With a rear fingerprint reader and a square camera bump, the Moto G Stylus 5G also draws some inspiration from the $400 Motorola One 5G Ace.