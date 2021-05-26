Akili McDowell is relatively new to professional acting, but he’s already taking the industry by storm. After making his first on-screen appearance in 2015, he went on to get his first major break in 2019 when he was cast in the OWN original series, David Makes Man. Not only has the show gotten lots of attention for its success, but Akili’s role in the series has made him the topic of lots of conversations. His natural talent and ability to bring his character to life are proof that he has the potential to have a very long-lasting career in the entertainment industry. On top of that, there are a few more projects we can expect to see from him in the next couple of years. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Akili McDowell.