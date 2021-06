With so much information available on how to keep healthy and fit, it can be overwhelming to focus on the best way to take care of yourself. May is both National Physical Fitness and Sports Month and Mental Health Awareness Month. Faculty members from the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Family and Community Medicine say that physical health and mental health go hand-in-hand. Maintaining a healthy mind and a healthy body share many of the same best practices. Physical activity and exercise play a vital role in overall health and wellness, including mental health.