Jackass 4 is scheduled to arrive later this year but filming is apparently still ongoing as franchise star Steve-O has posted a new video to his YouTube channel from the set. Not only did the long-time stuntman show off filming of the new movie but in it he revealed some of the new cast members that will appear in the film. Naturally franchise heavyweights Johnny Knoxville, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy will be featured but Steve-O confirmed three more additions to the cast in the form of Jasper Dolphin from Adult Swim's Loiter Squad, Sean McInerney aka Poopies, and Zach Holmes aka Zackass from Too Stupid to Die.