Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Trailer Reveals More About the Rage Inducing Light and New Characters
Capcom released a new story trailer for their monster hunting adventure, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin coming to Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam on July 9, 2021. The story details were introduced by Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Monster Hunter Rise director Yasunori Ichinose. First off, we get to see more about the rage-inducing light that has sent monsters into a frenzy around the world. Further, we get the chance to see some familiar faces from Monster Hunter Stories. A system in-game known as the Rite of Channeling allows players to build a unique collection of Master companions.noisypixel.net