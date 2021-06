The end of the fiscal year on March 31 throws up new data, this time about Capcom. The Japanese company has taken stock and presented your financial data, which include sales of several of his most important titles. Therefore, the recent Resident Evil Village, which was marketed on May 7, that is, already within the new fiscal year, is excluded. The one that does appear is Monster Hunter Rise, which went on sale a few days before closing, with 4.8 million units sold in these first days (it already exceeds 6 million).