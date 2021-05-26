Cancel
Video Games

Monster Hunter May Digital Event Reveals 3.0 Update For Rise, New Stories 2 Details

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Monster Hunter May" event has wrapped with details on both the update for version 3 of Monster Hunter Rise, and the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2. Players will be able to locate eggs in the world that hunt new monsties, and a form of skill inheritance with "genes" can be used to modify the abilities of the monsters. Among the examples given were a Lagombi (ice rabbit) that can breathe fire, and an Arzuros using the abilities of the "Fated Four" monsters from Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.

