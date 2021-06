Another month, another Monster Hunter Digital Event. Capcom has announced that the next Monster Hunter online showcase is coming on May 26 and will bring in news on the Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 title update and additional information on the RPG spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2. Monster Hunter Rise director Yasunori Ichinose himself has said that the second update will continue and finally finishes the story at the end of the base game where Elder Dragon Narwa, who has been causing the Rampage, fell defeated into a seemingly bottomless pit.