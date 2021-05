SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The grand opening of two new apartment complexes over a two-day period last week has created new housing options for the homeless in Council District 9. City Councilman Curren Price was on hand for the grand opening of the area’s first “A Bridge Home” shelter for families May 11. The next day he saw the ribbon cutting of the RISE Apartments — a permanent housing facility for homeless veterans. Both projects stem from Proposition HHH, which voters approved in 2016 to fund 10,000 new units of supportive housing for the homeless.