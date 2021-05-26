'Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin' (ALL) Unveils More Story And Gameplay Details - Screens & Trailer
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin tasks players to become a Monster Rider and embark on an RPG adventure filled with popular monsters from the series. Offering a story-based RPG experience, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will immerse players into the adventures of a new Monster Rider, as they journey to a variety of scenic locations, embark on epic quests and befriend magnificent monsters.worthplaying.com