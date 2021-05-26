'Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin' (ALL) Unveils More Story And Gameplay Details - Screens & Trailer

Multiplayer RTS Iron Harvest 1920 is ramping up the hype for its standalone Operation Eagle expansion with a pair of trailers. The story trailer gives us a tease of the new campaign. It’s taking us out of Europe for the first time in Iron Harvest, but not in the direction you’d expect. While the new Usonia faction hails from North America, Operation Eagle‘s campaign is heading into the Middle East. As such, it looks like those “secret allies” that were teased in the expansion’s initial reveal are Bedouin tribes, who are seeking Usonia’s aid in throwing out Saxonian occupiers. Speaking of Saxony, you may recognize some familiar characters from the base game in this trailer.