Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 Title Update Releasing Tonight

It’s finally here. The true ending (and the final boss fight) to Monster Hunter Rise is finally coming in a matter of hours. On the Monster Hunter May Digital Event live stream, Capcom has confirmed that the 3.0 title update will launch tonight on May 26 at 05:00 PM PDT or May 27 at 01:00 AM BST. The Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 title update will take around 1.4 GB off your Switch’s memory. Or if this is your first time updating the game, the required space is about 2.9GB. Check out the exciting trailer showcasing the ending teaser and Crimson Glow Valstrax, along with all the juicy details below.