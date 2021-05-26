Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G hasn't been this affordable in a long time (brand new)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While it's certainly hard to choose just one candidate for the title of best phone available in 2021 (so far) when Samsung alone has released about half a dozen great 5G-enabled devices over the last nine months or so, the Galaxy S21 Ultra arguably rises above the pack when it comes to oversized Android handsets.www.phonearena.com