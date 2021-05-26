Cancel
Cell Phones

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G hasn't been this affordable in a long time (brand new)

By Adrian Diaconescu
Phone Arena
 7 days ago

While it's certainly hard to choose just one candidate for the title of best phone available in 2021 (so far) when Samsung alone has released about half a dozen great 5G-enabled devices over the last nine months or so, the Galaxy S21 Ultra arguably rises above the pack when it comes to oversized Android handsets.

Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

AT&T picks up Samsung's affordable Galaxy A32 5G with a cool launch discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The age of the overpriced 5G-capable handsets has ended impressively and almost surprisingly quickly, with speed addicts nowadays looking at spending as little as a couple hundred bucks on mobile devices that can download and stream stuff on the fly just as fast as Samsung or Apple's latest $1,000+ flagships.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

This phone has a huge 1" camera sensor and it's from a manufacturer you probably forgot existed

At the moment the arms race in mobile phone cameras is all about the number of them, with two, three, or four rear lenses and sensors being commonplace. Sharp is bucking that trend with the Aquos R6, which features just one massive rear camera bump. It's a 20.2 megapixel sensor with a massive surface area of one square inch, f/1.9 lens made by Leica, and it's paired to a phone that's no slouch in other departments, either.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition Is Official

Samsung has announced an official smartphone for 2020 (well, 2021, technically) Olympic games in Japan, the Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition. The phone got announced in Japan, of course, by the NTT DoCoMo carrier. The company announced the information on its official website, along with the information about the device itself.
Technologytecheblog.com

First Look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition Ahead of the Tokyo Opening Ceremony

After being delayed an entire year due to the pandemic, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are moving forward and will take place between July 24 – August 8. To celebrate wireless carrier NTT DoCoMo partnered with Samsung to release a special Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition. Featuring a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a rear triple camera array, and a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Read more for a video and additional information.
NFLPosted by
Android Police

The Poco M3 Pro 5G brings a Galaxy S21-inspired design to the budget market

The entry-level Poco M3 was the first phone to be released with Poco as an independent subbrand, but let's not be kidding. The company still works closely with Xiaomi, sharing both hardware and software design. That's also the case for the latest Poco phone the company has just launched today, the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It's made up of the same internal hardware as the Redmi Note 10 5G, the phone Xiaomi launched in Europe earlier this year. On the outside, a few things have changed, though, with Poco taking a lot of inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Huge Pixel 6 leak may reveal radical redesign and new Pro model

The Google Pixel 6 could see a major, somewhat radical and much needed new design for the range, according to new renders published online today. A new report also claims Google is going back to two flagship phones for 2021 after launching only one Pixel 5. With the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, the company may also ditch the XL branding this time around.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Google Pixel 5: Which Flagship Is Better?

Buying a phone today is often an exhausting task. There are so many aspects to consider, priorities to manage, and features to look into that suit your specific needs. To help you decide between two popular devices, we're going to compare the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Google Pixel 5.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Five great looking cases for your Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra

This story was originally published . Samsung's trio of Galaxy S21 phones are already several months old, and by all accounts, they've been a huge success. We even went as far to say that the S21 is the 2021 smartphone to beat (so far) while the S21 Ultra is quite simply a hugely good phone. Like any great device, the S21 in your hand deserves to have quality protection. These are our top five favorite cases for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung's First Rollable Phone Coming Next Year; Name Confirmed

Samsung’s very first rollable phone will launch in 2022, it seems. Two prominent sources claim that it will happen next year. The info comes from Ice Universe, a tipster, and Ross Young, an analyst. The two sources said it will happen next year after Letsgodigital published that the phone’s name...