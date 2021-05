There's more to a good smartphone camera than just slapping some lenses atop a photo sensor. There's also plenty of software that goes into making sure all of your selfies look good. Today at Google I/O, Android VP Sameer Samat revealed that Google is also working to make its Android camera more inclusive, with support for a variety of darker skin tones and different types of hair. The company is working together with a diverse group of industry and imaging experts, who are advising Google on how to adjust its auto white balance and exposure settings, as well as offering general aesthetic advice.