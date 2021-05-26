Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Photos: Stunning Super Flower Blood Moon over Sonoma County

By KENT PORTER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Petaluma 360
 15 days ago

Skywatchers overnight saw a Super Flower Blood Moon, an event in which a full moon, supermoon and lunar eclipse happened at the same time. See photos from around Sonoma County in the gallery above.

www.petaluma360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Moon#Super Flower#Full Moon#Lunar Eclipse#Supermoon Eclipse#Eclipse Time#Skywatchers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Golis: Ready or not, here comes another long, hot summer

Here comes summer and another season of uncertainty. This time we’re being asked to manage a history-making drought and the threat from catastrophic wildfires. I know. There’s nothing cheery or uplifting about this latest convergence of bad news. If it would help, I would tell you this summer will be...
Sonoma County, CAsonomalibrary.org

Calling All Musicians, Storytellers, Poets & More!

Are you a musician, storyteller, poet, or have a special talent? Have you learned a new skill during the last year? All of Sonoma County is invited to participate. Film your performance and submit it for a chance to win! The community will vote for their favorites and the top three vote-getters will win gift cards of $50, $30, and $20 in value.
Petaluma, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Petaluma fourth grader earns Striking Spark award

Robert Ferguson Observatory (RFO) has awarded a recipient of this year’s Striking Sparks competition, a program that awards telescopes to Sonoma County students to promote science education and interest in astronomy. The 2021 winner is Violet Cole, a fourth grader from McKinley Elementary School in Petaluma. “Since I have met...
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Volunteers prepare Santa Rosa park for influx of summer visitors

A group of volunteers came together Saturday at Taylor Mountain to get the regional park ready for summer visitors. The “Happy Trails” event was an opportunity for the park to enlist locals to help with trail maintenance. With a focus on clearing higher brush that might make the trails difficult...
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Sonoma Land Trust hosts virtual hikes throughout spring season

The Luther Burbank Center’s garden, museum, and gift shop have reopened from 1- 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. The center is still under pandemic restrictions, requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering the museum or while on a tour. There is also a modified mini-tour for $5 that...
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

KRCB expands its reach with 104.9 FM

On Friday, May 14, Sonoma County’s public radio station KRCB FM began broadcasting on a new frequency: 104.9 FM. “We are now truly Sonoma County’s NPR Station,” said Northern California Media’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle. “With this expanded coverage, we aim to serve everyone in the county, highlighting established and emerging Sonoma County musicians and providing more news coverage of local politics, issues, and fire season breaking news.”
Kenwood, CASonoma Index Tribune

A Kenwood vineyard that can stand its ground with climate change

With red flag warnings in May coupled with a deepening drought, many winemakers and growers are filled with a sense of foreboding. Will their vines survive yet another year of extreme weather?. But a bit of hope is embodied in a small vineyard in Kenwood, one that has remained resilient...
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

Bird feeders can go back out, but remain vigilant, officials say

Bacterial disease not completely gone, but North Bay bird feeders can go back up, officials say. Bird lovers have been waiting for months now for word that it’s safe to rehang and refill their feeders after a highly contagious bacterial disease killed untold thousands of songbirds over the winter and early spring.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Heavy storm brings lightning, hail, rain to Lake, Mendocino counties

A strong storm system Saturday brought lightning, hail and rain to west central Lake County, then headed south through Mendocino County and fizzled out in Sonoma County. The lightning started several small fires in the Ukiah and Willits areas, Cal Fire said. Cloverdale residents reported some drizzle from the storm,...
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Healdsburg school garden teaches sustainability

West Side School’s rules for young gardeners In the garden we: — Respect each other and the garden by using quiet voices, walking feet and gentle hands. — Ask an adult before tasting. We taste when we are 100% sure what we are eating. — Explore, enjoy and experiment. — Bring along our curiosity. What do we hear? See? Taste? Smell? Feel? — Water plants, not people. (Unless, of course, it is a hot day and everyone is willing to get wet.) — Use our tools safely and with awareness. We return them afterward. — Welcome the pollinators. Good morning butterflies! Hello bees! — Are willing to get dirty, even messy, and clean up after ourselves. Courtesy of Stefanie Freele, school garden teacher _____ Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Take video tours of West Side School’s garden, one of 14 eco-friendly gardens in Marin and Sonoma counties designed for low water use and to provide habitat for wildlife. Cost: Free Where: Register online at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Cool-looking cactus for hot summer gardens

Statuesque, decorative, edible, capable of creating a fortress or fence, fire-resistant, bee-friendly, deer-resistant, requiring little to no water and with often flamboyant flowers, prickly pear cactus (Opuntia) can perform many functions in gardens. The most well-known prickly pear cacti are the almost spineless hybrids (Opuntia ficus-indica and Opuntia robusta), developed...
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
Santa Rosa, CASonoma Index Tribune

After losing 90 pounds, Santa Rosa man is now tackling the Pacific Crest Trail

By the time you read this story, Chris Kaiser will be somewhere in the Mojave Desert, tromping alone with his 45-pound pack and heading north on the Pacific Crest Trail. It might be freezing. It might be blazing hot. There might be howling wind. He might be recovering from a way-too-close encounter with a rattlesnake. Rest assured, the 59-year-old is loving every minute of it.