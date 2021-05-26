June’s free PlayStation Plus games include Star Wars: Squadrons

Mere days ago, it looked as though PlayStation had finally confirmed that God of War: Ragnarok would indeed be the official title of the upcoming PlayStation 5 installment in the series. However, the manner in which this name was shown publicly turned out to be an error which those at Sony quickly rectified. Now, the publisher has officially responded to the situation and has made clear that the next God of War title still doesn't have a finalized name that it's willing to reveal just yet.