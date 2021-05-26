June’s free PlayStation Plus games include Star Wars: Squadrons
Star Wars: Squadrons, Operation: Tango, and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown are the free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in June, Sony announced today. The latest in a long list of Star Wars video games was released this past October, featuring space combat and basically every kind of ship you’d want to fly in, like an X-Wing or a TIE Fighter. It’s played from the first-person perspective and features a campaign as well as multiplayer matches.dotesports.com