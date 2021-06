The PlayStation Plus free games for June 2021 appear to have leaked ahead of Sony's official announcement, and it's a varied bag this month. Once again, it looks like we're getting two PlayStation 4 games and one extra PlayStation 5 exclusive freebie for the lucky few of us who own a next-gen console in 2021. This is according to Spanish website Area Jugones, who previously accurately leaked the May PlayStation Plus games and the recent reveal of two new DualSense colour schemes. We can assume this leak is on the level, basically.