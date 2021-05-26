How to see, times and what to expect from the Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 event scheduled for today

If you have some extra cash to spend today, Thursday has brought some great deals. Those looking forward to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin can save on PC preorders at Fanatical. Funko Pop collectors can save big on select figures at GameStop today only, and Best Buy has some great daily deals on a Samsung curved gaming monitor and SteelSeries mouse. Those needing a new pair of headphones, whether that's for gaming or listening to music or podcasts on the go, have excellent options today in the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones ($182) and the Razer Kraken Kitty Headset ($96), both certified refurbished in "like-new" condition. Some of the best game deals from earlier this week are still available as well--don't miss steep discounts on Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and more. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can grab Hori's Split Pad Pro for a nice price and pick up some Super Mario toys for less while they're at it. Read on for more of today's best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals. We'll continue to update this story throughout the week as we spot more great discounts.