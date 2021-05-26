newsbreak-logo
How to see, times and what to expect from the Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 event scheduled for today

marketresearchtelecast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, May 26, 2021, the Monster Hunter digital event that Capcom has announced to reveal will be held New Details for the Upcoming 3.0 Update for Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. This event is part of MRT’s Summer of Gaming, and which will cover...

marketresearchtelecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Story Intro Trailer

Capcom has released a Story Intro trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which highlights the story premise of the upcoming RPG. Capcom also announced that May's Monster Hunter stream event will take place on May 26 at 7am PDT, promising more info on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin as well as version 3.0 details for Monster Hunter Rise.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Ranking the New Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise

While Monster Hunter Rise mostly features boss monsters from previous entries in the series, its selection of new monsters is nothing to sneeze at. Rise’s new beasts were created with a single vision in mind, as all of them are based on Japanese folklore, with particular inspiration taken from supernatural phenomena known as yokai. This makes each new monster feel rich in cultural background and thematic cohesion, and the visual and conceptual designs they sport are incredibly imaginative as a result. Of course, the monsters are no slouch in terms of battle design either, with nearly all of them testing players’ combat abilities in engaging and surprising ways. While all of the new monsters are worthy inclusions in their own right, this list will rank them all to decide which of these designs truly stands above the rest.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Digital Event announced for May 26

Capcom is gearing up for a new Monster Hunter Digital Event. The presentation will take place on May 26, the company revealed. This Digital Event will include more information on Monster Hunter Rise’s version 3.0 update as well as information on Monster Hunter Stories 2.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest has players wearing glasses

Capcom released a new one Monster Hunter Rise event quest with the Apex Arzuros, which rewards players with the recipe to make glasses in-game. Once completed, the quest unlocks the crafting recipe for Cunning Specs, an armor that requires Wisdom Crystals to craft. It is currently available through Senri the Mailman.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Monster Hunter Rise: The Rampage Quest Struggle

Among the myriad additions Monster Hunter Rise brings to its series’ formula, the Rampage Quests stand out as perhaps the most contentious of them all. These mostly optional quests take the basic Monster Hunter mechanics and place them within the context of a tower defense-esque minigame, which sees players guarding their village against multiple hordes of enemy monsters. These segments have an insanely steep learning curve, even by the standards of the game, and it is all too easy to get frustrated by their obtuse and overly punishing design. Growing acclimated to the Rampage Quests’ rules is more than possible, however, and it’s surprising how much more enjoyable they become once their mechanics are properly understood. This does not fully negate how discouraging they can be when starting out, though, and it is worth examining where the Rampage Quests succeed and where they miss the mark.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Capcom: Monster Hunter Rise Sales Exceeded Expectations - Sales

Capcom released Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch on March 26 and a month later the game had shipped over six million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. Capcom in its financial results Q&A revealed Monster Hunter Rise sales has exceeded internal expectations. This was mainly due to...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Reminder: Monster Hunter Digital Event is fast approaching with Version 3.0 and latest news on Stories 2

Capcom has reminded Monster Hunter fans on the company’s official Twitter account that the Monster Hunter Digital Event will be taking place next Thursday, 26th May 7am PT / 3pm UK time. The company has a number of announcements to make regarding the long-running franchise including details about the substantial upcoming Version 3.0 update for the Switch timed exclusive, Monster Hunter Rise. Capcom will also be sharing more details about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin which is due to be released this summer on Switch during the digital presentation. The Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 update will require an additional 1.4GB of space on your Switch system or MicroSD card.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise OST is now Available to Stream on Spotify

The Monster Hunter Rise OST is now available to stream through Spotify and other streaming platforms. This includes Apple Music and Amazon Music. A total of 109 songs are available to stream or purchase in a four disc digital collection. The Monster Hunter Rise OST will cost ¥4,500 or roughly $41. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Story Intro Trailer Explains the Plot

Capcom has released a Monster Hunter Stories 2 story intro trailer ahead of an upcoming Monster Hunter broadcast. This new video explains the plot of the upcoming title and the relevance certain characters will play in various events. A narrator explains the events that transpire during the start of the game. Additionally, players can get a look at the various characters that will appear in the game. [Thanks, Gamer!]
NFLGamespot

Best Deals Today: Monster Hunter Stories 2, Funko Pops, Gaming Monitors, And More

If you have some extra cash to spend today, Thursday has brought some great deals. Those looking forward to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin can save on PC preorders at Fanatical. Funko Pop collectors can save big on select figures at GameStop today only, and Best Buy has some great daily deals on a Samsung curved gaming monitor and SteelSeries mouse. Those needing a new pair of headphones, whether that's for gaming or listening to music or podcasts on the go, have excellent options today in the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones ($182) and the Razer Kraken Kitty Headset ($96), both certified refurbished in "like-new" condition. Some of the best game deals from earlier this week are still available as well--don't miss steep discounts on Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and more. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can grab Hori's Split Pad Pro for a nice price and pick up some Super Mario toys for less while they're at it. Read on for more of today's best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals. We'll continue to update this story throughout the week as we spot more great discounts.
Video GamesGamespot

Snag A Monster Hunter Stories 2 Steam Preorder For $10 Off

Capcom's upcoming Monster Hunter spin-off, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, releases July 9, and anyone planning to pick it up can now take advantage of a great preorder deal available only for Steam. Right now, Fanatical is slashing nearly $10 off the price of Monster Hunter Stories 2 Steam keys, dropping the preorder price to $51 instead of $60.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Broadcast to Reveal Version 3.0 Information

An upcoming Monster Hunter broadcast will reveal more information about Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0. Additionally, more information regarding Monster Hunter Stories 2 will also be part of the broadcast. The official Capcom USA Twitter account revealed the date and time of the upcoming broadcast. Viewers will be able to watch through YouTube or Twitch. The Monster Hunter broadcast will be on May 26, 2021 at 7am PT/10am ET. [Thanks, Gamer!]
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Here’s when we’ll learn more about Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 and Stories 2

Monster Hunter fans are about to get another showcase with new details on both Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings of Ruin. Capcom has revealed that the next Monster Hunter showcase will be taking place next week. As with the last one, we can expect information on the next major update for Monster Hunter Rise, while what will be revealed about Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a little more up in the air.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Trailer Highlights a Rather Charming Story That Awaits Players

Capcom released a new story trailer for their monster hunting adventure Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin coming to Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam on July 9, 2021. The trailer highlights the story of this monster adventure as the player discovers a baby Rathalos who has just hatched from an egg but is unable to fly. This Rathalos has been predicted to bring ruin to the world, but your friendship causes you to fight to protect it.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 Update Size Officially Revealed

The Monster Hunter Rise upcoming 3.0 update will require over 1 Gb of free storage space, Capcom confirmed today. On the game's official Twitter profile, the Japanese publisher confirmed the 3.0 update, which will release before the end of the month, will require 1.4 GB of free storage space. The update has yet to be detailed in full, but it has already been confirmed that it will add new monsters as well as a proper ending.