Xbox And Bethesda's E3 Games Showcase Coming On June 13th

By Joseph Bradford Posted: Category: News
mmorpg.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficially announced today after speculation swirled the last week or so, Microsoft has announced its Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which takes place during E3 2021 on June 13th at 10 am Pacific. Whether or not Xbox and Bethesda would host separate conferences during E3 this year was up for...

