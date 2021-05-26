Xbox And Bethesda's E3 Games Showcase Coming On June 13th

The battle for summer video game livestreams will begin in a few weeks as Summer Game Fest has announced it will launch on June 10th. Geoff Keighley made the reveal this morning, with opening festivities kicking off at 11am PT that day, which will include multiple game announcements, interviews, and live performances from acts such as Weezer. The event itself will be happening a few days before E3 2021, and will have content that will overlap the convention as well as several other online events taking place next month. We have more info on who will be involved, but there's no set schedule of when anything will debut or be shown off beyond Ubisoft and Electronic Arts making their intentions known with events on June 12th and 22nd, respectfully.