Roger Craig Smith Announces Return to Voicing Sonic the Hedgehog
Roger Craig Smith has announced he is returning as Sonic the Hedgehog, after previously announcing he was no longer voicing the blue blur. We previously reported at the end of January how Craig Smith announced would no longer voicing Sonic the Hedgehog, after voicing the character for ten years. Since then, voice actresses for Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Amy Rose (Cindy Robinson) confirmed they would also not be returning. Dr. Eggman voice actor Mike Pollock later confirmed he had kept his role.