Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise Details Free Content Available Today Adding New Story Ending

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom released early information about version 3.0 of Monster Hunter Rise coming to Nintendo Switch later today. This free update introduces a new variant of Valstrax, the flagship monster from Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. This mysterious Elder Dragon is known by the name Crimson Glow Valstrax and can soar through the skies by changing the shape of its wings, allowing it to fly and attack from unusually high altitudes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Trailer Reveals More About the Rage Inducing Light and New Characters

Capcom released a new story trailer for their monster hunting adventure, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin coming to Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam on July 9, 2021. The story details were introduced by Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Monster Hunter Rise director Yasunori Ichinose. First off, we get to see more about the rage-inducing light that has sent monsters into a frenzy around the world. Further, we get the chance to see some familiar faces from Monster Hunter Stories. A system in-game known as the Rite of Channeling allows players to build a unique collection of Master companions.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

First Monster Hunter Rise Capcom Collab Armor concerns Tsukino

End of May 26, 2021 Monster Hunter presentationCapcom has revealed some free cosmetic items that go to one of the games. Monster Hunter Rise Capcom Collab gets layered armor sets. This allows characters to dress up as iconic characters from other titles. The first concerns Monster Hunter Stories 2 ‘s Tsukino in June 2021.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 will improve game ending, new roadmap released

Monster Hunter Rise ver. 3.0 is out tomorrow and it sounds like it’s going to be the biggest update yet! Most importantly, Capcom promises to update and improve on Rise’s rather disappointing ending, something fans have been hoping for since launch. In addition, you can expect some new big bad creatures to fight (Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre), extra areas to explore and more! You can check out a quick trailer for the next Monster Hunter Rise update below.
Video GamesGamasutra

Monster Hunter Rise has shipped 7 million copies in two months

Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 7 million copies since launching on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021. Developer Capcom announced the milestone on the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, having previously revealed the title had shipped over 4 million copies in under a week. The Monster Hunter franchise...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Rise update out now (version 3.0.0), patch notes

Monster Hunter Rise has been updated to version 3.0.0. It brings along new story and system elements, not to mention a ton of different fixes. New monsters will appear in Hub quests. New monsters will appear in the Rampage. New quests will be available. A new combat locale will be...
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin' (ALL) Unveils More Story And Gameplay Details - Screens & Trailer

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin tasks players to become a Monster Rider and embark on an RPG adventure filled with popular monsters from the series. Offering a story-based RPG experience, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will immerse players into the adventures of a new Monster Rider, as they journey to a variety of scenic locations, embark on epic quests and befriend magnificent monsters.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 genes and transferable skills introduced

Capcom revealed new information about it Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin’s sample training and gene transfer mechanics. Players can acquire monsters from eggs taken from monster burrows found scattered around the field. They can then amplify their monsters through the Rite of Channeling. The information was disclosed during the May 2021 Digital event.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Defeat Apex Zinogre in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has many interesting and engaging monsters for players to hunt, but how to hunt them is not always straightforward or easy. This Monster Hunter Rise Apex Zinogre guide will help you hunt down the newly added Apex Zinogre in MHR by outlining some key strategies and attack patterns.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete The Allmother in Monster Hunter Rise

The Allmother battle pits you against the two elder dragons that have been behind the Rampage in Monster Hunter Rise. We previously saw these two after defeating Thunder Serpent Narwa. Now, we’ll be facing off against both of them, but only for a brief time. The primary fight will be with the new transformation of Narwa as she becomes the Allmother. You will not be able to complete this battle until you reach HR 50.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 to Release Later Today

Are you looking forward to Monster Hunter Rise‘s Version 3.0 update? I know that I am! And, fortunately, it looks like none of us will have to wait for very long, as CAPCOM confirmed during this morning’s Monster Hunter Digital Event that it will be releasing later today!. Version 3.0...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Monster Hunter Rise Update Ver. 3.0 Launches May 27; Brings New Ending, Crimson Glow Valstrax, and More

Capcom have revealed the contents of Update Ver. 3.0 for Monster Hunter Rise, along with the game’s upcoming DLC and content. The new trailer reveals four of the new monsters coming in the update. These include Crimson Glow Valstrax (a variant that can use explosive red light to shoot lasers and fly even higher and faster) and Apex Zinogre (coated in golden lightning and anger; coming to Rampage and standard quests).
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Paid DLC Pack Includes New Hairstyles and Cat Ears

With the arrival of Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0, a new paid DLC pack is now available to purchase. This new Monster Hunter Rise paid DLC pack includes two new haircuts and layered armor options for the Hunter, Palico, and Palamute. Additionally, consumers can also purchase two new background music tracks that harken back to previous Monster Hunter titles.
Video GamesMarin Independent Journal

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ newest update adds enough to keep fans sated

Capcom has done plenty of things right with “Monster Hunter Rise.” The developers streamlined quests to make them shorter and more accessible. They improved traversal options for maps that have grown increasingly large and complex. It’s a game that is more welcoming to play than its predecessors. It’s not perfect...