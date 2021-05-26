Monster Hunter Rise Details Free Content Available Today Adding New Story Ending
Capcom released early information about version 3.0 of Monster Hunter Rise coming to Nintendo Switch later today. This free update introduces a new variant of Valstrax, the flagship monster from Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. This mysterious Elder Dragon is known by the name Crimson Glow Valstrax and can soar through the skies by changing the shape of its wings, allowing it to fly and attack from unusually high altitudes.noisypixel.net