Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Tráiler Oficial – 4

The latest update for Monster Hunter Rise launches later today for those in North America, and Capcom was happy to share the slew of new content coming with it. The first big reveal was that a fan favorite monster named Valstrax was making a return with a brand new form. Known as Crimson Glow Valstrax, this fierce elder dragon can fly at insanely high speeds much like the jets it’s based on in order to send hunters flying and surprise them from far above in the sky. This update will also include brand new story featuring the end-game bosses, but to what full extent we’re still not quite sure yet. There’s also brand new paid DLC planned to launch alongside the update for those wanting even more cosmetic goods.