Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Tráiler Oficial – 4

By MRT Staff
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, releasing worldwide on July 9th, 2021, on Nintendo Switch and PC!. The Deluxe Edition also includes a Layered Armor set for the player (Razewing Armor Alpha / Beta), an Outfit for Ena (Kuan Coat), a bunch of outfits for your Navirou, sticker sets, and more. Also, Ena, Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino amiibo are being released alongside the game too! With each unlocking a different special layered armor set in the game.

