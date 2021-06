The Devs Have Been Remarkably Upfront About Cross-Console Performance. Biomutant will be launching next week and Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic are celebrating by giving fans another peek at how the game will play. Specifically, a peek at how it will play on next-gen consoles. These two new videos showcase a total of about 7 minutes of unedited gameplay–about 3 and a half minutes on each console–and the results are, to put it bluntly, stunning. The world of Biomutant was already gorgeous on PS5 and Xbox One, but on the PS5 version you can make out individual blades of grass rustling around and the colors are breathtakingly vivid. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X clip adds a new sense of depth and motion to the game’s world. PS5 and Xbox Series S|X owners should absolutely check these videos out.