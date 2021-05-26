newsbreak-logo
Sex offender parolee charged with promoting child pornography

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLONIE, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie man on parole for unlawful surveillance is now accused of uploading child pornography to the internet,. On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan H. Waters, 36, was charged following an investigation into the possession and/or distribution of child pornography by the New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Colonie Police Department. This investigation was conducted as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

