Sex offender parolee charged with promoting child pornography
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie man on parole for unlawful surveillance is now accused of uploading child pornography to the internet,. On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan H. Waters, 36, was charged following an investigation into the possession and/or distribution of child pornography by the New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Colonie Police Department. This investigation was conducted as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.cbs6albany.com