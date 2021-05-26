Sex offender parolee charged with promoting child pornography

May 15—COLONIE — Town police said they arrested a Schenectady man in the fatal shooting of Xiaa Price in the parking lot of the Curry Road Motel 6 on Tuesday. Police arrested Paul A L Streeks, 23, at 10 p.m. Friday and charged him with second-degree murder and felony criminal possession of a weapon. Police on Saturday said they would not yet provide any information about the relationship between Streeks and Price, or Streeks' role in the homicide, citing their continuing investigation.