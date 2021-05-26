39th Annual 4th St. Cruise – What you need to know

The Black Hawk County 2021 Peace Officer Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., Waterloo. The service will honor the 14 Black Hawk County-area policemen, deputies and state troopers who were killed in the line of duty. They are John E. Bailey, Fred P. Widmann, William Goodenbour, Vinton Jerry Margretz, William Russell Mehlhorn Jr., Wayne Robert Rice, Michael Wayne Hoing and Adam Liddle from the Waterloo Police Department, Everett Dutcher of the Cedar Falls Department of Public Safety, Cecil Gabriel LaFromboise of the La Porte City Police Department, Wendell Fay Dilworth and William Fredrick Mullikin of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and Charles Gerald Whitney and Lance G. Dietsch of the Iowa State Patrol.