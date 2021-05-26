North County man indicted for allegedly committing sex crimes against children
A 24-count indictment was unsealed in Chautauqua County Court against a North County man accused of committing sex crimes involving several children in the county between September 2015 through August 2019. Chautauqua County D.A. Jason Schmidt announced the indictment against 25-year-old Dustin Post during a news conference held in Mayville on Wednesday. Post has been charged with 11 separate crimes of predatory sexual assault against a child, each a class A-II violent felony, nine separate crimes of criminal sexual act in the 1st degree, each a class B violent felony, and rape in the 1st degree, also a class B violent felony...chautauquatoday.com