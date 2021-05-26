Cancel
Trinity Twin City reports data breach, more than 9,000 affected

By wtov9.com
WTOV 9
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity Health System Twin City Hospital in Dennison has reported to the Department of Health and Human Services a data breach impacting more than 9,500 people. The breach involved a patient medication assistance program for Trinity Health System called CaptureRx. The firm determined files were accessed Feb. 6, but said it's unaware of misuse of patient information. Trinity was notified April 16, and the DHHS listed the report on May 18.

wtov9.com
