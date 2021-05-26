Trinity Twin City reports data breach, more than 9,000 affected

PHILADELPHIA — The City of Philadelphia (the “City”) announced today an update on its investigation into a security incident that may have permitted multiple employee email accounts to be accessed by unauthorized individuals. This update relates to the incident initially reported on June 1, 2020, which impacted individuals served by the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services (“DBHIDS”) and its business associate, Community Behavioral Health (“CBH”) (posted online here). CBH assists DBHIDS in administering the behavioral health Medicaid program (HealthChoices) for the Philadelphia region. The City’s investigation since the initial report revealed that the incident impacted email accounts utilized by additional City departments.