Bossier City Police Ramp Up DWI Enforcement Memorial Day Weekend

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID restrictions easing, more people are expected to be on the roads this Memorial Day weekend. Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams has directed that additional officers be assigned to DWI enforcement to keep those roads safe. The additional officers will patrol city roadways with the sole purpose of targeting motorists who choose to drive while drunk or impaired. The stepped-up patrols are funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

