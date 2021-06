One of those small blessings I have been enjoying recently — and really, for the past five or six years — has been rediscovering the literature of childhood as I get to reread old books to my kids. Having delighted in Beatrix Potter and Harry Potter, Narnia and Middle Earth, Roald Dahl and E.B. White as a child, I can appreciate them as an adult, identifying a bit more with the parent’s perspective, even though the parent is often the butt of the joke. (If you know the book "Matilda" at all, you can imagine I was worried that the hijinks of the title character would be repeated at our house; as it happens, my hat has not yet been super-glued to my head.)