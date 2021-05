As has been the case for many years, Georgia’s game against Florida will be a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

The home of the SEC announced its broadcast schedule for the 2021 season, with the Oct. 30 game being one of three SEC contests that already have a time slot. The others are Alabama-Florida on Sept. 18 (3:30 p.m. kickoff) and Missouri-Arkansas on Nov. 26 (3:30 p.m. kickoff).

