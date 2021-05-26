newsbreak-logo
Texas Tech Baseball at the Big 12 Championship: Choose Your Own Adventure

By Rob Breaux
News/Talk KFYO
News/Talk KFYO
 3 days ago
Dru Baker and the Red Raiders put the Baylor Bears in a picnic basket on Wednesday morning to open the Big 12 Championship with a win. The final of 11-4 was the biggest game one Big 12 tournament win for the Red Raiders in Tim Tadlock's tenure. A nice gift for the head coach that just agreed to a lifetime deal. The win puts the Red Raiders at 36-13 on the season, 5th in the nation, and 8th in the RPI. More on that later though.

