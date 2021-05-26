Texas Tech Baseball at the Big 12 Championship: Choose Your Own Adventure

We made it. The final regular-season weekend. After a season that was cut short before Big 12 play, this somehow feels like a victory in and of itself. Taking the COVID aspect away, it is still impressive that this Texas Tech baseball team is in the position it is in heading into the final Big 12 series. They lost two premier arms prior to the season starting, another while they were getting into the meat of the schedule, and lost the Preseason Big 12 player of the year as well. No big deal.