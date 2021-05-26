2021 Redskin Achievement Awards
Recipients of the 2021 Redskin Achievement Award were announced Monday, May 10th, prior to "Decision Day" at the SHS gymnasium. Recipients of this year's annual award are juniors Joann Mathias, daughter of Elizabeth and Michael Mathias, and Ryan Villalobos, son of Michelle Villalobos. Representing the Class of 1968, the originators of the Redskin Achievement Award, were Charles Landers, Paula Mossman, and Bill Standerfer.