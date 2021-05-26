Hanover Man Accused of Violating Order of Protection
Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Town of Hanover man after responding to a report of a violation of an order of protection Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to an address in the Town of Hanover at about 12:30 PM and found that 29-year-old Philip Traver was allegedly in violation of a complete stay-away order of protection. Traver was charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt was transported to Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.chautauquatoday.com