Two more Sheboygan County residents age 80 or older have died of COVID-19, raising the death toll here to 140. The deaths came in Monday’s daily report from the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, the first of the month of May. Those age 80+ account for 73 of the county’s casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, while those who were in their 70s numbered thirty-one. Twenty-two were in their 60s, five in their 50s, five in their 40s, three in their 30s, and one was between 10 and 19 years old.