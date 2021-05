I’m sorry to say that this is a news post about a brand activation. But stick with it. It actually sounds quite – dare I say it?! – fun. The London Eye reopened this week and is marking the occasion by turning one of its pods into a pub. Sort of. The so-called ‘Pub Pod’ has the trappings of a pub: a bar, red quilted benches, some little tables. It's also full of nice green things to look at when you get sick of staring at the famously dull and awful views of London’s skyline that the giant ferris wheel offers. That’s not the good bit though.