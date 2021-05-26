newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Cuomo Announces Incentive for 12- to 17-Year-Olds to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

chautauquatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced a new incentive for 12- to 17-year-olds in New York State to get the COVID-19 vaccine. During a COVID-19 briefing in New York City, Cuomo announced the "Get a Shot to Make Your Future" program, in which participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full four-year scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school. He says anyone in that age group who gets vaccinated within the next six weeks will be entered into a raffle...

